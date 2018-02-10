Missing Child Alert issued for three Florida children

NICEVILLE, Fla -

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for three children last seen in Niceville.

This is the information released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee:

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Kegan Houde, a white male, 8 years old, 4 feet 2 inches tall, 56 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes and Kasandra Houde, a white female, 5 years old, 3 feet 7 inches tall, 40 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes and Matteho Houde, a white male, 6 years old, 3 feet

6 inches tall, 45 pounds, blonde hair and green eyes. The children were last seen in the 1400 block of Cape Lane in Niceville, Florida. They may be in the Fort Walton Beach, Florida area. The children may be in the company of Gregory Houde, a white male, 34 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, unknown weight, brown hair and brown eyes. They may be traveling in a 2003, blue, dark Chevrolet Trail blazer, Florida tag number JAGD93 or in a pick-up truck with an unknown make and model. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Niceville Police Department at 850-279-4030 or 911.