Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach

skyler morrison.png
FDLE Tallahassee
skyler morrison.png
Posted at 9:55 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 22:01:16-04

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The FDLE issued a missing child alert for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach on Wednesday Evening.

The FDLE said Skyler Morrison is a 4 feet tall, 50 lbs., black female, with black hair and brown eyes. Morrison was last seen in the 600 block of Cedar Park Drive in Daytona Beach.

Officials said Morrison may be in the company of Ciara Culver, a 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., black female with black hair and brown eyes. They may be traveling in a 2019, black, Chevrolet Cruze with a Florida license plate number FE14U.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Station Info

Get Free, 24/7 Local News on Your Streaming Device