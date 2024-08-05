Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Orlando boy, officials say 'check water'

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy who disappeared from Orlando on Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for Amere Baptiste, who was last seen in the 12600th block of Victoria Place Circle in Orlando.

Officials described Baptiste as a Black male who is 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, green pants, and white socks.

The FDLE also urged those searching for Baptiste to check the water.

If you have any information about Baptiste, contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.