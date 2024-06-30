Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old girl missing from the Miami area

Posted at 10:48 PM, Jun 29, 2024

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla — Authorities are looking for a missing 3-year-old last seen Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Shea Eminhizer, 3. She was last seen in the 6500 block of Southwest 78th Terrace in South Miami. Eminhizer has blond hair, brown eyes and is 3 feet tall.

The child may be with Christine Betancourt, 41. Betancourt has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. They may be traveling in a 2021 grey Volvo Xc90, FL tag number IEX419.

If located, FDLE advises people not to approach and to contact South Miami Police at 305-663-6301 or 911.

