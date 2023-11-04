Missing child alert issued for 2-year-old boy from Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 2-year-old boy from Delray Beach.

The FDLE said Troy Cloud was last seen in the area of the 16100 block of South Military Trail in Delray Beach. Troy was wearing a mismatched color t-shirt and shorts.

Officials said Troy is 3 feet and 3 inches tall, has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a chipped right front big tooth.

According to the FDLE, Troy might be in the company of Justin Cloud, who was last seen wearing a beige shirt and cargo shorts. Justin has a neck tattoo that says "Royalty" and a tattoo on his left eyebrow. He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE said the two might be traveling in a 2018 black Hyundai Elantra with the license tag 173ZRK.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or 911.