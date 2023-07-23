Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville

Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 23, 2023
A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville, Florida, by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on Sunday.

Jonae Seaborn is Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Seaborn was last seen in the area of the 1370 block of Shearwater Drive.

The FDLE said the child may be in the company of Georges Jerome, a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The FDLE added that they may be traveling in a red SUV.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

