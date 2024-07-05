Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A missing endangered child alert has been issued for 16-year-old Faith Lea-Marie Jones.

The teen was last seen in the 1000 block of 35th Ave Dr. E in Bradenton around 3 p.m. on July 3rd, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that Jones could potentially be a danger to herself, according to information from family members.

Jones is described as a 5'1" female, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with black and red pajama pants.

Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts is being urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.