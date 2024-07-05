Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton

Missing teen last seen in Bradenton Faith Lea-Marie Jones
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Missing teen last seen in Bradenton Faith Lea-Marie Jones
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jul 05, 2024

BRADENTON, Fla. — A missing endangered child alert has been issued for 16-year-old Faith Lea-Marie Jones.

The teen was last seen in the 1000 block of 35th Ave Dr. E in Bradenton around 3 p.m. on July 3rd, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that Jones could potentially be a danger to herself, according to information from family members.

Jones is described as a 5'1" female, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with black and red pajama pants.

Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts is being urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

New HOA laws and how they impact you
45% of Floridians live in an HOA community, more than any other state in the country. ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams answered your questions about the new HOA laws affecting homeowners.

Breaking down Florida's new laws surrounding HOAs

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.