Missing Child Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl last seen in Miami
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 13:21:27-04
MIAMI, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was canceled for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Mia Wooten, who was last seen in the area of the 11500 block of Southwest 127th Street in Miami, was found safe Thursday afternoon.
There are no further details available at this time.
