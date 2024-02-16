Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old boy last seen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Gerard Bryant was last seen in the area of the 9600 block of Old Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville.

Bryant was last seen wearing a two-toned blue shirt with "Glovers Painting and Drywall Inc." on the front, gray pants, black and white sneakers, and gray socks. Officials describe Bryant as a black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may also have some gray hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is being asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.