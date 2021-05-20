Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl in Gainesville

A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl in Gainesville.

Officials are searching for Delia Young, 13. She was last seen in the area of the 3200 block of Northwest 142nd Avenue in Gainesville.

She was last seen wearing blue pajamas with images of white stars, with blue sunglasses and was carrying a pink purse.

Officials said Delia has a noticeable callus on her right thumb. She is described as 4'2, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.

