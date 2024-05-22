Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy last seen in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Miami on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Abdul Olawale was last seen in the 1600 block of Northwest 4th Avenue wearing a burgundy t-shirt, khaki shorts and cream-colored sandals.

Officials described Olawale as a Black male who is five feet and six inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered endangered.

If you have any information about Olawale's whereabouts, contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.