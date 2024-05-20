Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 12-year-old girl who went missing from Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

The FDLE said Jenayah Casimir disappeared from the 18400th block of NW 23rd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Officials described Casimir as a Black female, five feet two inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black gym shorts.

They added that Casimir's hair is styled in long, curly braids, and she wears hearing aids.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100 or 911.