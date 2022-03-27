Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old last seen in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — A Florida Missing Child Alert is in effect for a 1-year-old boy who was last seen in Putnam County on Sunday.

FDLE said Jose Lara was last seen in Crescent City in the 2900 Block of U.S. Highway 17 South. He was reported missing around 1:45 p.m., authorities said.

Lara is described as being 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

FDLE

Authorities said Lara only knows Spanish. He was last seen playing in a backyard with his sister, authorities said. His mother brought his sister inside to clean her up and when she returned outside, authorities said she couldn't find Lara.

The sheriff's office said the area is very rural and they're searching by air and ground, as well as using bloodhounds.

In a press conference on Sunday, authorities said they did locate a toy during their search that the young boy is known to play with.

The sheriff's office said they're investigating all angles but, at this time, there is no information to suggest an abduction or any foul play.