Mike Tyson scuffles with a passenger on flight to Florida: TMZ

Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 21, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — A new video published by TMZ Sports shows former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson involved in a fight on a flight to Florida Wednesday night.

In the video, Tyson can be seen repeatedly punching the passenger in the seat behind him. Prior to the punches being thrown, TMZ reported that a witness told them the man who was being punched was, "overly excited" and "kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter."

Tyson's camp told TMZ the passenger was "extremely intoxicated and "wouldn't stop provoking the boxer in his seat."

Videos of the punches being thrown and of the passenger before and after are from TMZ.

