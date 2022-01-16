Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Miami-Dade officer shoots 15-year-old after chase

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 10:20:50-05

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County police sergeant shot and critically wounded a 15-year-old early after the boy allegedly drew a gun on the officer during a chase.

According to police, the 15-year-old was driving a car carrying others early Sunday when detectives assigned to a task force aimed at preventing violent crime tried to pull him over. The driver tried to flee, but soon crashed and the occupants took off running.

The sergeant chased the driver, who police say was armed with a handgun. A confrontation ensued and the sergeant shot the boy, police say.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The officer was not injured.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!