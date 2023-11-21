Marjory Stoneman Douglas' Eagle Regiment takes flight to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will soon be performing on a nationwide stage.

“A surreal feeling, it’s incredible. It’s something that’s once in a lifetime,” said Adam Rivero.

Rivero is a sophomore, one of 161 students who call themselves a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Eagle Regiment.

It includes brass instruments, percussion, and color guard. They are a community of students who love one thing: music.

“I’m glad that we are going to be able to showcase Stoneman Douglas in a positive light and show the world that there is talent out of Stoneman Douglas,” shared the student.

Since September, the band has been working around the clock to prepare for an opportunity unlike any other. It’s a chance to show the world their talent at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It’s a big wish. I can’t even say a bucket list item for somebody because it’s not something common that you can say happened to you in a high school marching band. It’s not common at all,” said Steve Rivero.

Rivero is the director of bands.

He came to this school with his four sons. Three are in the band, one of them being Adam. His eldest son works alongside him.

That was in 2019, a year after the school experienced tremendous loss: a school shooting that left 17 dead.

But with Rivero’s new position came a fresh start for these students and this community. They have learned to play by a new mantra, and that’s to have fun.

“We said from the very beginning that we want this school to be known for all of the talent it possesses and not known for anything else. And we were going to provide as many life-changing experiences as possible,” said Rivero.

The news of the parade came down in April of 2022. It’s been a year of excitement.

“It’s a really good feeling because all the work we have put in can go into one moment, where everyone can watch us perform and see who we are and what we can do,” said Michelle Ross.

It also comes with challenges. Florida’s consistent rain has kept the band practicing indoors. It’s not ideal when they are trying to perfect what will be a two-and-a-half-mile marching portion, finished with a show at New York’s Herald Square.

“It’s a juggling act. It’s been a lot of…adjustments, reacting to things,” explained Rivero.

But they are making it work, and the community has come together to help them do just that.

Roughly $200,000 was fundraised for new equipment, along with donations from the Montalto and Schachter families, whose children Gina and Alex were both in the school’s band.

“They will be marching with us in Herald Square because their name will be on the flag,” explained Rivero.

While Rivero can’t share what story the children will be telling in their performance, he does promise it’s one that will be moving and pay honor to all the students who came before.

“There’s a lineage to it, and it’s a succession, and everyone was part of it in one way, shape or form,” said the band director.

It’s all been done to allow these Eagles to experience a moment they won’t forget.

“You just go out there and hope that everything you have done in the process is going to equate to that magical performance, and that’s kind of where we are right now. The show is wonderful. I’ll tell you it’s spectacular,” shared Rivero.

They are counting down the hours until they can share their gifts with the world.