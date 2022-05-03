Map: State abortion laws in a post-Roe America

WASHINGTON — As the nation processes a draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade in the United States, many states have laws ready to either ban abortion completely or limit it. Florida's new ban would be 15 weeks, but other states go much further.
Some states have so-called trigger laws that would go into place if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Other states have laws already on the books placing limits on abortion.
RECOMMENDED:
- Florida politicians react to Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion rights
- US Supreme Court authenticates draft opinion in abortion case, launches investigation into leak
- SCOTUS has a limited history with leaks of opinions
Here's a breakdown from the Associated Press of how the U.S. abortion laws might look in a post-Roe America: