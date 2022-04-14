Gov. DeSantis signs controversial 15-week abortion ban into law

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 5 into law Thursday, which bans abortions after 15 weeks. He signed the bill during a rally at a church in Kissimmee.

"It's a statement of our values that every life is important," DeSantis said ahead of the signing.

DeSantis referred to late-term abortions as "infanticide" and said being able to sign the bill was, "really meaningful."

"We will not let that happen in the state of Florida," DeSantis said. "As I said, the bill today will provide protections for unborn children from abortions when the child reaches 15 weeks of gestational age."

WFTS Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press conference in Kissimmee on Monday, April 14, where he plans to sign HB 5 into law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks.

The controversial measure has generated debate in the state. Previously, Democrats attempted to add exemptions for pregnancies caused by rape, incest, or human trafficking, but those efforts failed in the GOP-controlled state legislature.

The bill does contain conditions that allow for an abortion if two doctors certify in writing that it's necessary to save the pregnant woman's life or "avert a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman other than a psychological condition."

Additional conditions include if the fetus hasn't achieved viability and two doctors certify, in writing, that it has a fatal fetal abnormality.

