Man found injured, walking around Sebring after alleged attack in Avon Park: HCSO

SEBRING, Fla. — A man suffering a severe facial injury and wearing only underwear was found walking along Cedora Terrace Saturday morning after surviving an attack earlier in Avon Park, authorities said.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was driving on Main Street in Avon Park when he saw 29-year-old Joshua Yamir Torres. Torres said he was going to Sebring, so the victim offered him a ride.

While driving South on State Road 17, police say Torres allegedly pulled out a pistol and hit the victim in the face, breaking his nose. He then told the victim to drive to a remote area near Basket Lake.

Deputies say once they arrived, Torres forced the victim out of the car, ordered him to strip down and kneel, and then put the gun to the victim’s head before pulling the trigger. The gun did not fire. Torres reportedly tried to rack the firearm and fire again before the victim fought back and managed to escape into an orange grove.

Torres drove away in the victim’s car, which was later found in Avon Park with a large amount of blood inside, investigators said.

Deputies arrested Torres in Sebring around 6:45 p.m. Saturday after a brief chase.

Watch body warn camera video of the arrest of Joshua Yamir Torres

Man with severe face injury found walking in underwear in Sebring after escape from attempted murder

He's charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed carjacking, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Alexander Hill at detectives@highlandsheriff.org or call (863) 402-7250. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Heartland Crime Stoppers P3tips app by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS on a cellphone, or visiting their website.