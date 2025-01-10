Macy's announces several store closures, including Tampa location

Macy's is the latest to join a growing list of retailers closing down several stores due to financial reasons.

Seven of the 66 locations the department store chain will axe in 2025 are in Florida, including the location at Westshore Plaza in Tampa.

According to a press release, the closures, which are part of Macy's Bold New Chapter strategy, are designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Other Florida closures include Southgate in Sarasota and Boynton Beach Mall in Boynton Beach. Four of the locations were furniture businesses and will be relocated to full-line stores.