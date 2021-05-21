LIST: Everything you need to know about Florida's 2021 sales tax holidays

TAMPA, Fla. — Aside from the disaster preparedness and back-to-school sales tax holidays, Floridians will have another sales tax holiday they can partake in this year.

During a press conference at a Pensacola Home Depot, Governor Ron DeSantis announced 2021 Freedom Week. It will be from Thursday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 7, and will exempt qualifying admissions and items related to recreational activities from sales tax.

Here is a list of qualifying admissions, which must be scheduled to be held between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021:

A live music event

A live sporting event

A movie shown in a movie theater

Entry to a museum, including annual passes

Use of or access to state parks, including annual passes

Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theatre performance

Season tickets to ballet, play, or musical theatre performances

Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event

Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021

Here is a list of qualifying items:

$5 or less Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if sold per item

$10 or less Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if multiple items are sold together

$15 or less General Outdoor Supplies: sunscreen or insect repellant

$25 or less Boating and Water Activity Supplies: snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks

$30 or less Camping Supplies: camping lanterns or flashlights Fishing Supplies: tackle boxes or bags General Outdoor Supplies: water bottles

$40 or less Sports Equipment: any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear

$50 or less Boating and Water Activity Supplies: safety flares Camping Supplies: sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs General Outdoor Supplies: hydration packs, bicycle helmets

$75 or less Boating and Water Activity Supplies: life jackets, coolers, paddles, and oars Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold individually

$100 or less General Outdoor Supplies: sunglasses

$150 or less Boating and Water Activity Supplies: water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable tubes or floats capable of being towed Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold as a set

$200 or less Camping Supplies: tents General Outdoor Supplies: binoculars

$250 or less General Outdoor Supplies: outdoor gas or charcoal grills, bicycles

$300 or less Boating and Water Activity Supplies: paddleboards and surfboards

$500 or less Boating and Water Activity Supplies: canoes and kayaks



Along with announcing the new tax holiday, DeSantis also renewed the sales tax holidays for Floridians to prepare for hurricane season and back-to-school.

Below is a breakdown of each of those tax holidays:

2021 Disaster Preparedness

Florida's 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will run from Friday, May 28 through Sunday, June 6.

During the 10-day sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

Here is a list of qualifying items:

$20 or less Reusable ice

$40 or less Portable self-powered light source

$50 or less Certain portable radios A gas or diesel fuel tank Packages of certain battery types

$60 of less A nonelectric food storage cooler Portable power banks

$100 or less Tarps Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits

$1,000 or less Portable generators for use in a power outage



2021 Back-to-School

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is scheduled from Saturday, July 31 through Monday, August 9.

Here is a list of qualifying items: