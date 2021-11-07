Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Legislative push for permanent daylight saving time renewed

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
Senator files bill to get rid of daylight saving time in Florida for good
Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 10:44:50-05

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Members of Congress are renewing the push to make daylight saving time permanent as most of the nation prepares to turn back the clocks an hour this Sunday.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, said Friday the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act would end an antiquated and disruptive practice.

He argues there’s considerable evidence that making daylight savings time permanent has economic and public health benefits. He said that includes greater energy savings and lower rates of seasonal depression.

Whitehouse has co-sponsored the measure along with two senators, Florida Republican Marco Rubio and Massachusetts Democrat Ed Markey, and others.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information