Legislative push for permanent daylight saving time renewed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Members of Congress are renewing the push to make daylight saving time permanent as most of the nation prepares to turn back the clocks an hour this Sunday.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, said Friday the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act would end an antiquated and disruptive practice.

He argues there’s considerable evidence that making daylight savings time permanent has economic and public health benefits. He said that includes greater energy savings and lower rates of seasonal depression.

Whitehouse has co-sponsored the measure along with two senators, Florida Republican Marco Rubio and Massachusetts Democrat Ed Markey, and others.