Legislative officials say possibility of Memorial Day special session remains

TALLAHASSEE — Will they or won’t they? We’re still waiting to find out if state lawmakers will make an early return to Tallahassee to do more on immigration reform.

Those close to the legislative leaders tell us talks are ongoing, and the possibility of a special session around Memorial Day weekend remains possible.

Florida Politics first reported a special session was in the works last week. Gov. Ron DeSantis then affirmed on Thursday he would back a return to Tally to enact a bill like what Texas lawmakers recently approved.

That legislation makes it a state crime to cross Texas’ borders illegally. DeSantis wants the law here even though the courts have questioned its legality.

“Everything the legislature has done and I have signed has been effective,” said DeSantis. “I think what we’ve done with the maritime has been effective. If we have an opportunity to build on that— we definitely want to do that.”

State Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) has already booked rooms just in case the call for a special session goes out.

“Hotel rooms go quickly when there's a special session,” he said Monday. “So I certainly, you know, put a few on cancelable reservations just in case. But I wouldn't read into that.”

Fine, who is a member of House Speaker Paul Renner’s (R-Palm Coast) leadership team, said he hadn’t heard more than has already been reported. He did, however, hope further immigration reform was in the cards.

“It's clearly a huge problem here in Florida,” said Fine. “We have to do something about it, and anything we can do to either send them home, or at least send them to places where they're wanted, like New York, Boston, and California— we ought to be doing.”

The initial report on a special session suggested lawmakers might also add more constitutional amendments to the November ballot, including a moderate version of Amendment Four. That referendum would return the state's abortion law to the point of viability, about 24 weeks. Abortion advocates fear the legislature might put something like a 15-week ban in front of voters that could siphon enough support away from the "Yes On Four" campaign, ensuring it wouldn't meet the 60% threshold for approval. If neither received enough votes— Florida’s new six-week ban would remain in effect.

Gov. DeSantis suggested some lawmakers might be considering the idea. The GOP does have supermajorities in both chambers to make it happen. He said, however, the effort wasn't coming from his office.

Across the political aisle, Democrats have started voicing opposition to a special session as a whole. Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) said Monday Florida needed to focus on its problems, not something like immigration enforcement, which the US Constitution considers a federal issue.

“The only reason why we should have a special legislative session if at all, is to address economic issues like the proper insurance crisis— now the car insurance crisis, alongside issues of housing affordability,” she said. “There is no reason to go back to Tallahassee if we're going to continue on the culture wars and just perpetuate more partisanship for DeSantis' own political ambitions.”

Politics aside, there’s another big issue that could hinder lawmakers from coming back—the capitol building is under major renovation. At least one chamber is sealed, and some member offices are cut off by temporary walls. Construction teams are working inside and outside the facility. Logistically, accommodating all 160 lawmakers and their staff amid ongoing work would be a complicated task.

The clock is another aspect of this. Legislative staff tells us offering a clear schedule ASAP is vital to ensure lawmakers and other state employees have enough time to prepare, especially with a holiday weekend involved. Memorial Day is three weeks from Monday.