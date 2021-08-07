Lawsuit filed challenging DeSantis's ban on mask mandates in schools

FLORIDA — A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a blanket ban on mask mandates in Florida schools was filed Friday, August 6.

The lawsuit lists dozens of plaintiffs and seeks an injunction on the order signed by DeSantis that allows parents to decide if their children should wear masks or not in school.

"Plaintiffs seek a declaratory judgment determining that the State Government Defendants have failed to abide by the requirements of the Florida Constitution by enacting the Executive Order that precludes county school boards from enacting mandatory masking."

The lawsuit is worded in such a way as to allow local counties to enact mask mandates in schools. It states that the executive order signed by DeSantis violates Florida's state constitution.

