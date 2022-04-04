Watch
Jury selection to begin Monday in Nikolas Cruz trial

Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks to his attorney Assistant Public Defender Nawal Bashimam, not shown, during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, March 29, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 5:39 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 06:39:26-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the deadliest mass shooting ever to go to trial is about to begin.

A judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys are scheduled on Monday to screen the first candidates for the 12-member panel that will decide if Nikolas Cruz is executed or gets life in prison.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the 2018 murders of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Court officials say 1,500 candidates or more could be screened over the next several weeks.

To be selected, candidates must say they can judge Cruz fairly and vote for the death penalty if the evidence requires it.

