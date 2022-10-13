Watch Now
Jury reaches decision on sentence of Parkland school shooter

Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table for jury instructions in the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A jury said Thursday that it has reached a decision on whether to recommend that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz be executed for the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The recommendation was not immediately released and came in its second day of deliberations, promising an end to a three-month trial that included graphic videos, photos and testimony from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.

The jury’s decision must be unanimous if it intends to recommend the death penalty, and if that happens, it will be up to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to make a final decision. If all jurors can’t agree on recommending death, then Cruz would get life in prison.

