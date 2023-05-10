Judge who presided over the Parkland school shooter’s trial resigned

Judge Elizabeth Scherer of Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit, the judge who presided over the Parkland school shooter’s trial, is leaving the bench, according to Court TV.

Judge Scherer submitted a resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office Wednesday afternoon, effective June 30.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of the State of Florida as a member of the judiciary for over ten years,” Scherer said in the letter, which Court TV exclusively obtained.

Her resignation comes after the criticism she faced of her handling of Nikolas Cruz’s penalty phase, where jurors recommended Cruz be sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Scherer sentenced Cruz to 34 consecutive life sentences on Nov. 2, 2022.

“During her service, Judge Scherer handled one of the most challenging cases in Broward County’s history. She did so in a professional and dignified manner. On behalf of the 17th Circuit, we wish Judge Scherer good health and prosperity in her future endeavors.” Chief Jack Tuter commented on Scherer’s service on the court.

Scherer was criticized for hugging members of the prosecution team in the courtroom after the verdict, but according to Court staff, Scherer also offered to hug members of the defense team, and they declined.

According to Court TV, Scherer was also removed from another death penalty case by the Florida Supreme Court because she showed bias toward prosecutors in the Parkland case.

Scherer said that her resignation was unrelated to the criticism she received regarding the Parkland case and that she had decided before the trial started, according to Court TV.

Chief Jack Tuter also said Scherer approached him last year regarding her intent to resign.

“This was not my forever job,” Scherer told Court TV earlier this year. “I have always intended to pursue other career opportunities.”

Judge Elizabeth Anne Scherer Resignation Letter by ABC Action News on Scribd