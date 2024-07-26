Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Judge takes final step to overturn Florida's 'Stop WOKE Act'

Election 2024 RNC
Joe Lamberti/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Mom's for Liberty function during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention near the Fiserv Forum, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Election 2024 RNC
Ron DeSantis
Posted at
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE — A judge issued a final order Friday to overturn a Florida law pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that attempted to limit diversity and race-based discussions in private workplaces.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker previously ruled the law unconstitutional. That decision was upheld by an appeals court in March. Walker's latest order makes his temporary injunction permanent.

The law called the '"Stop WOKE Act," attempted to prohibit teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others. It also bars the notion that a person’s status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.

DeSantis frequently referred to the law during his unsuccessful run for president, with the slogan that Florida was where “woke goes to die.”

"These laws must be changed, things must be changed,"
Florida father Brandon Marteliz is fighting for daughter after a judge says his consent was not needed for adoption.

Dad fights for daughter after judge says his consent was not needed for adoption

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.