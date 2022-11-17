Watch Now
Judge awards Petito family $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate

The mother of Gabby Petito has filed another lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie. The disappearance and murder of Petito gained national attention throughout 2021.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 12:01:04-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A judge awarded the family of Gabby Petitor $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the estate of Brian Laundrie.

Back in May 2022, the mother of Gabby Petito filed another lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie. Petito was killed by Laundrie while on a trip in Wyoming.

It was the second lawsuit filed by Petito's mother.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed the first lawsuit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on March 10. The parents of Laundrie filed a motion to dismiss that lawsuit at the beginning of May.

Neither family has made a comment since the ruling was publicly revealed Thursday.

