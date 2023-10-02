Watch Now
Jimmy Butler has a new look, and even the Miami Heat were surprised by it

AP
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, sporting a new hairdo and piercings, answers questions during an interview as part of the NBA basketball team's media day, in Miami, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 12:53:50-04

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day, and the NBA world immediately took notice.

The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team's first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black.

It's become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look.

"I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me," Butler said. "This is how I'm feeling as of late."

Coaches greeted Butler with smiles and laughs. Teammates, it seemed, were caught a bit off guard. Heat center Bam Adebayo — who hadn't seen his teammate before meeting with reporters — thought someone had photoshopped something when a reporter showed him photos of Butler's look.

"That is not real. ... That is (expletive) hilarious," Adebayo said.

Added Heat guard Tyler Herro: "He told me this was his Halloween today."

Still unclear: If Butler will keep the look when Miami opens practice on Tuesday. The team will hold camp at Florida Atlantic University in nearby Boca Raton.

