Jackpot: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots worth more than combined $1 billion

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 12, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The jackpots for the Powerball and Mega Millions continue to rise, reaching a combined total of over $1.3 billion.

The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. On Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $560 million ahead of Friday’s drawing.

Jackpot winners can receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $378.8 million for Powerball and $281.1 million for Mega Millions. In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes of up to $2 million with Powerball and up to $5 million with Mega Millions.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are approximately 1-in-24.9. For Mega Millions, the odds are 1-in-24.

Drawings for both jackpots are available for viewing on ABC Action News 11 p.m. broadcast and our website under the "Florida Lottery" section.

