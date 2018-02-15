Is Florida's revenge porn law working?

Webster’s dictionary defines revenge porn as revealing or sexually explicit images or videos of a person posted on the internet, without consent to cause distress or embarrassment.

One in 25 Americans have been a victim, according to a 2016 study published by the Data & Society Research Institute. The study also found one in 10 young woman have been threatened with the possibility of having explicit images of themselves posted publicly.

Eight years ago, Rebekah Wells became a victim.

“My head was spinning and I just thought, why? Why? Why would somebody do this,” she told I-team investigator Katie LaGrone.

In October 2015, revenge porn officially became a state crime in Florida. But how often is the law being used to punish people who post revenge porn?

