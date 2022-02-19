Investigation underway after death of Florida Department of Corrections inmate during transfer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of a Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate during a transfer.

According to a press release from FDC, the inmate died on Monday, February 14 during a transfer from Dade Correctional Institution. FDC said the department "immediately took action to support a full investigation and ensure inmate safety."

Details surrounding the death have not been released, including the names of anyone involved. FDC said, after coordination with FDLE, 10 officers were immediately placed on administrative leave and one officer resigned.

FDC said the following is a summary of actions the department has taken at the facility:



FDC immediately notified the Office of Inspector General and the Florida Department Law Enforcement.

Secretary Ricky Dixon and agency leadership immediately traveled to Dade Correctional Institution following the incident to assess the facility and to direct immediate action.

While the investigation is currently ongoing, Secretary Dixon and agency leadership have taken administrative action.

Shortly before the incident, the Dade Correctional Institution warden was replaced, and the new warden is conducting a holistic review of facility operations.

FDC said the victim's name and the names of staff members involved can't be released while the investigation is active.

"FDC is committed to transparency and will provide more information as soon as it can be released," a press release said.