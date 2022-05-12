Incredible video shows people race to help driver suffering medical episode at Florida intersection

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An incredible video shared by the Boynton Beach Police Department shows several people racing to help a driver suffering a medical episode in the middle of a busy intersection.

Police said the incident happened on May 5.

"If you watch any video in your feed today, make it this one," the department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Video shows a vehicle slowly entering a busy intersection as a woman races across the road waving her arms in the air.

Police said the woman was at the intersection when saw her co-worker in another car slumped over her steering wheel.

As she raced across the middle of the intersection next to the vehicle, several people began to get out of their vehicles to help stop the slow-moving car.

Police said one woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the read passenger's side window. Another man climbed through and unlocked the passenger door.

The Good Samaritans then pushed the vehicle to the parking lot of a nearby 7-Eleven. A nurse on the phone with 911 provided medical attention to the woman until the fire department arrived.

The woman is okay, police said. She later said she felt dizzy and tired to pull over to a gas station but started to convulse before she hit a curb, CNN reported. The woman didn't wake up until the next day.

"We are sharing this video in hopes of learning the identities of all the strangers who came together to save this woman’s life. They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued," the department said on Facebook.

Within five hours of being online, the department said several of the Good Samaritans were identified and put into contact with officers. Police are coordinating with everyone to reunite them with the woman they rescued.

Watch the full video below: