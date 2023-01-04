How To Get A Preschool Pass, Free Admission, To SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, And Aquatica Orlando

TAMPA, Florida — Back by popular demand! Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando are all offering Florida residents their exclusive Preschool Card again for 2023.

The card allows kids ages five and younger FREE admission for visits through December 31, 2023, with unlimited entries to the parks.

To Register for Busch Garden's Pre-School Card, CLICK HERE.

Registration is required before February 26th. Then, visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Adventure Island by March 13, 2023, to activate. You must bring a passport or a birth certificate to verify your age prior to entry.

To Register For Seaworld's Preschool Card, CLICK HERE.

Registration for the Seaworld and Aquatica's Preschool Card ends on February 3, 2023.

Then, visit SeaWorld or Aquatica Orlando by February 28, 2023. The card is not available at the park front gate. Residents must register online.

You can also go into your account online and add a Preschool Card. The site will provide you will a printable bar code to take to the park. You can use a kiosk to redeem it for a card.

According to a Press Release, this offer also allows children to experience unlimited access to up-close animal encounters, family-friendly entertainment, and awe-inspiring animal presentations.

UPCOMING EVENTS AT SEAWORLD 2023:

Inside Look: Weekends, January 7-15

Guests can go behind the scenes and visit areas never opened to the public during this popular annual event. SeaWorld’s renowned veterinarians and animal experts will offer an intimate look at the day-to-day care they provide for animals, large and small. Visitors will also get to meet the SeaWorld Rescue Team and learn more about their life-saving work.

Beach Nights at Aquatica: Saturday nights, January 7-28

Guests can stay late for family-friendly movies on the beach! They can bring a blanket or sit on one of our beach chairs and enjoy a different movie every weekend. Fresh popcorn, delicious food, snacks, hot chocolate, and fountain drinks will be available for purchase at Beachside Panini Bistro.

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend: Saturday and Sunday, January 21 & 22, 2023

During the Sesame Street Kids' Weekend, kids can enjoy hands-on activities, dance parties, photo opportunities with characters and much more throughout this family-friendly celebration.

Elmo’s Birthday Celebration: January 28 – February 3, 2023

SeaWorld is the place to be for Elmo’s Birthday Celebration, featuring an interactive DJ dance party, fun party games and surprise visitors. Families won’t want to miss this weekend-long party for Elmo at Sesame Street Land™ at SeaWorld Orlando.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Select days from February 3 – May 7, 2023

The popular Seven Seas Food Festival is returning to SeaWorld in 2023 with more to love. As guests sip and sample their way through the park, they will discover globally inspired flavors while enjoying local craft beers and beverages from around the world. The fun goes beyond the food with live performances at Bayside Stadium featuring top artists.

Busch Garden is also launching its Limited Time Buy One Get One Offer on the 2023 Fun Card.

Guests can pay for a day and return for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks through December 31, 2023.

Residents can purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for Free.