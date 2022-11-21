Holiday Money Hunt: You could have unclaimed money waiting for you in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — If you haven't heard, unclaimed property worth $2.5 billion is waiting to be collected by its rightful owners throughout Florida.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced Monday the lunch of the Holiday Money Hunt to help return every last cent to its rightful owners.

"During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the State of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year," CFO Patronis said in a press release. "I am going to be working throughout this month and next to get the word out about Unclaimed Property, and I hope you take advantage of this great opportunity."

According to the Florida Department of Financial Services, "one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds from a forgotten financial account."

The best part about the unclaimed funds is that they never expire and can be claimed at any time at no cost. To see if you have unclaimed money or property, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Since 2017, when CFO Patronis took office, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Floridians.