Helene relief worker in Taylor County accused of theft

DEKLE BEACH, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a Helene relief worker after he allegedly stole from a victim of the hurricane.

The PCSO said Anthony Gross, 23, was in the Dekle Beach area in Taylor County on Monday for a company that provides laundry and restroom trailers as part of Hurricane Helene relief.

Deputies said Gross found a fishing pole that belonged to a man whose home was demolished by the storm and put it in his work vehicle with the intent of taking it home. A citizen saw the theft and reported it to deputies at the scene.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies arrested Gross, who allegedly admitted to stealing the pole. He faces a charge of theft during a state emergency and is in the Taylor County Jail.