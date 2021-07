MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — The giant video wall at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has collapsed according to reports by WPLG.

The collapse comes just days before this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival. Early reports are unclear on any injuries or what lead to the collapse of the screen.

WFTS

The hip-hop music festival is back after a two-year hiatus. The music festival was set to span three days featuring A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.