Group withdraws plan to build golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park, FDEP says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — You’ve called, emailed, and protested a proposal to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

Now, it appears your voices are being heard by decision makers in Tallahassee.

A group called the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation, which was planning to build golf courses at the park, has withdrawn its proposal.

WPTV received a statement Sunday night from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that said the following:

"The Florida Department of Environmental Protection appreciates the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation's good-faith proposal for a public golf course at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.



While they are withdrawing their proposal, the Foundation worked with the state to pursue a project that would have created a public, world class golf course for all, while supporting veterans, first responders, and their families."



Their plan to honor the Tuskegee Airmen was noble. We appreciate their decision to pursue projects outside of the park and will continue to support the Foundation's mission. This project will be removed from agency review."



Alexandra Kuchta

FDEP

Since these plans were first announced last week as part of the state's so-called "Great Outdoors Initiative," thousands of residents and lawmakers at all levels have expressed concern over the proposal.

Let's Hear It We want to hear from you at our first issue-driven Let's Hear It event! Samantha Roesler

"DOES THAT MEAN SOMEBODY ELSE CAN STEP IN?"

There is now cautious optimism for the environmental community.

WPTV spoke with Jessica Namath, whose Facebook page Protect Jonathan Dickinson State Park grew to 45,000 members in less than a week. She said FDEP's statement still leaves her with a lot of questions.

WATCH BELOW: Jessica Namath shares her thoughts on the plan being withdrawn

'More questions ... than answers': Jessica Namath shares thoughts on group's decision to withdraw golf course plan at Jonathan Dickinson State Park

"So they may have backed out. I don't blame them. But does that mean somebody else can step in and pick up where they left off?" Namath said. "What about the other parks? This did come up before in 2011. We're dealing with it now. I don't need my children or grandchildren to fight this in the future. You saw how many children have come out in support of this."

There are still a lot of loose ends surrounding this proposal.

It's unclear who was behind the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation. The organization apparently started a website Sunday, announcing its withdrawal.

In a news release, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said Monday he wants to build on the momentum of the plan being dropped and has now launched a petition to oppose any development in Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

Mast wants to collect signatures and deliver the petition to members of the FDEP’s Acquisition and Restoration Council prior to any vote on development at the state park.

"Public pressure is working, showing the strength of our community when we come together united. Now, we must build on this momentum. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: over my dead body will they build a golf course there," Mast said in the news release. "If you agree, please sign this emergency petition ASAP! Thank you for joining the fight."

WPTV U.S. Rep. Brian Mast sounds off the proposal to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

WPTV will continue to keep you updated as new developments come in.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the proposal and protests below:

Let's Hear It We want to hear from you at our first issue-driven Let's Hear It event! Samantha Roesler

Palm Beach County 'Let it be what it is': Tequesta Brewing rallies against state park proposals Romelo Styles

Region Martin County Locals say 'neigh' in equestrian protest to Jonathan Dickinson State Park revamp Michael Hoffman

Region Martin County 'NOT GOING TO STOP': Locals rally against DEP's proposals for J.D. State Park Samantha Roesler

Region Martin County Meeting for Jonathan Dickinson State Park plan rescheduled, new venue sought Scott Sutton

Region Martin County Giving mountain bikers a voice on state park golf course proposal Mike Trim

Jensen Beach This coffee bar is uniquely tied to Jonathan Dickinson State Park Cassandra Garcia

Region Martin County 'SLAP IN THE FACE': Mast, Harrell, Overdorf call out proposed golf courses Kate Hussey

Region Martin County How many people are allowed to attend DEP's Jonathan Dickinson Park meeting? Samantha Roesler

Region Martin County 'WOULD BE AMAZING': What golfers told WPTV about state park proposal Todd Wilson

Region Martin County WE HEARD FROM YOU: Nature lovers push back on golf courses at park Jon Shainman