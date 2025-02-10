Governor honors pilot from Florida who died in plane collision near DC

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the pilot of a commercial airliner who died when the plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in Virginia.

In the memorandum issued Monday, Governor DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Captain Jonathan Campos.

Campos was the pilot of the commercial airliner that collided with a United States Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, on January 31.

The memorandum said Campos graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Dayton Beach in 2015. Campos was selected to fly commercially with PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, and became captain in 2022.

The order directed all flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings in Volusia County from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, February 11.