Governor DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry into law in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that will allow Floridians to carry concealed guns without a permit.

The new law allows anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public.

The arguments over the legislation were divided along political lines, with Republicans saying law-abiding citizens have a right to carry guns and protect themselves and Democrats saying a state that has seen horrific mass shootings such as the Parkland high school and Pulse nightclub massacres will become even more dangerous.

“Permitless Carry policy hidden in a ‘Public Safety’ bill does not make our communities safer. This is a wildly unpopular bill, which is probably why it was signed quietly, behind closed doors, and with no fanfare,” said Representative Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) in a statement.

Nearly 3 million Floridians have a concealed weapons permit. While a background check and three-day waiting period will still be required to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, they are not required for private transactions or exchanges of weapons.

While some lawmakers and the Governor want to allow Floridians to openly carry guns, the Legislature has not moved any bills that would allow such an action.