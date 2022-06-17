Governor Desantis signs law to ban smoking on Florida beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. — Governor Ron Desantis signed a law Friday giving local governments the ability to ban smoking on Florida beaches.

The Florida Legislature passed House Bill 105 back in March. The Ocean Conservancy, the nation's oldest conservation nonprofit, was a big advocate for achieving this effort.

"This is a major victory for the health of our beaches and seas throughout the Sunshine State," said Jon Paul Brooker, director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy. "Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our environment."

According to Ocean Conservancy, cigarette butts add to the microplastics problem that impacts wildlife. Ocean conservancy said the plastic fibers in the cigarette butts erode into smaller bits and accumulate in fish and other wildlife.

The bill will go into effect on July 1.