Governor DeSantis' office working on a legislative special session on Israel

Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 20, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor DeSantis' office said Friday it is working with House and Senate leaders to call a legislative special session dealing with Israel.

"I can confirm that the strongest sanctions against Iran by any state in the nation, as proposed by Governor DeSantis, will be part of an upcoming special session," said DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern.

The full details, including the date and scope of the session, are currently being worked out between legislative leadership and the governor's office, Redfern said Friday.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

