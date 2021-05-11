Governor DeSantis lights Florida Historic Capitol blue for National Police Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida will honor the men and women of the state's police force by lighting the Florida Historic Capitol blue during National Police Week, beginning Sunday, May 9, 2021, through Saturday, May 15, 2021.

National Police Week recognizes those who protect our nation and the State of Florida and those who have made the supreme sacrifice with their lives to protect the freedom of others and preserve law and order.

“In Florida, we stand behind our police officers who protect our freedoms and defend our society – putting themselves in harm’s way to keep our people safe and our businesses secure,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This week we honor them for always responding to those in need.”

Gov. DeSantis announced Wednesday, May 4, 2021, $1,000 bonuses for first responders for their dedicated response during the COVID-19 public health emergency and signed the Combating Public Disorder Act to strengthen state laws, safeguard communities, and protect law enforcement officers.

