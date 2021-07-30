Gov. DeSantis to sign exec. order allowing only parents to choose if kids wear masks at schools

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday he will sign an executive order that will give parents the final say-so over whether their children will wear masks during the upcoming school year.

“I want to empower parents to make the best decisions they can for the well-being of their children,” Governor DeSantis said. “Accordingly, I’ll very soon issue an executive order which directs DOH to issue emergency rules protecting the rights of parents on wearing masks for children.”

DeSantis said he was making the move regardless of the guidance issued by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recently updated rules saying any children under 12 should wear masks while at school. It was a departure from earlier guidance as the CDC said circumstances had changed as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across the country.

The governor said Floridians will “remain free” to choose “what is best for their families” when it comes to masking and schools.

“In Florida, there will be no lockdown. There will be no school closures. There will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We don’t have mandates and won’t.”

Governor DeSantis cited a Brown University study to back up his position on schools. The governor said the study found there was no correlation between case rates and mandates. Critics of the Brown study said it’s outdated and was centered on smaller communities, where schools reopened earlier in the pandemic.

But the governor didn’t put weight into any of the data saying if it showed something else; there would still be no mask orders.

“Districts that did not require masks last year did not perform differently,” DeSantis said. “Even if the data says something else, that doesn’t mean you mandate.”

The press conference from the governor featured several speakers supporting his position of keeping schools open without masking including multiple parents. The speakers talked about the CDC and public health experts and defying their guidance.

DeSantis said the state would not be opening new testing sites or vaccine sites as there isn’t a need for that because the private sector offered plenty of options for people to get tested or vaccinated across the state.

In the first four days of this week, Florida reported approximately 59,175 new cases of COVID-19. The CDC’s 7-day moving average for Florida stood at 14,208 as of Wednesday. Projecting out for this week would see the state report more than 100,000 new cases this week, based on the numbers from the CDC.