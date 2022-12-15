Gov. DeSantis signs bill to provide toll relief to Florida commuters

On Thursday, Governor DeSantis signed a bill in hopes of providing toll relief for Florida families.

Senate Bill 6A established the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The program will provide account credits to frequent commuters who use toll roads across the state, giving Floridians with 35 or more transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.

The legislation was originally proposed by Governor DeSantis in Sept. 2022 and was passed during the recent special session.

“I promised Floridians that I would find additional ways to provide toll relief for Florida families,” said Governor DeSantis. “With this legislation, we are keeping that promise to help hardworking families keep more money in their pockets. I applaud the Florida Legislature for prioritizing this during the special session.”

The Toll Relief Program is expected to benefit approximately 1.2 million drivers and hopes to save the average commuter nearly $400 in 2023.

The program begins on Jan. 1, 2023, and runs through Dec. 31, 2023. To find a map of included toll roads, click here.