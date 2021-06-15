Watch
Gov. DeSantis signs bill requiring moment for school prayer

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Surrounded by state legislators and Jewish leaders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, holds up two bills that he signed, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Jewish community center in Surfside, Fla. DeSantis visited the South Florida temple to denounce anti-Semitism and stand with Israel, while signing a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to set aside moments of silence for children to meditate or pray. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to hold at least one minute of silence to allow students to meditate or pray.

The state joins more than a dozen others in compelling schools to do so. Florida had already given schools the option of setting aside time for prayer and meditation.

The governor signed the bill at a South Florida Jewish temple, where he denounced anti-Semitism and stood with Israel. His visit to the Shul of Bal Harbour had the air of a campaign rally.

Moments after DeSantis began speaking, authorities forcibly removed a heckler from the hall.

