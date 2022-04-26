Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Gov. DeSantis sets dates for session on property insurance

florida capitol.jfif
WPTV
florida capitol.jfif
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 17:10:46-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that lawmakers will return to the Capitol in late May for a special session to deal with the state's rising property insurance rates.

The Republican governor on Tuesday set the session for May 23 to May 27.

RECOMMENDED: Perfect storm sending Florida homeowners insurance premiums through the roof

He has tasked the GOP-controlled statehouse with considering legislation on property insurance, reinsurance and building code changes.

DeSantis says it is necessary to stabilize the insurance market ahead of hurricane season. He also cited various problems with the state's market, including high rates of litigation that drive up premiums and insurance companies recently becoming insolvent.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!