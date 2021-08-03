Gov. DeSantis refuses to back down on mask mandates as COVID cases, hospitalizations grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to back down on mask mandates for anyone in the state, even as Florida again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations and the White House pushed for changes.

Governor DeSantis said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospital admissions have slowed. However, with the much more contagious delta variant spreading easily across the state, Florida hit 11,515 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, which broke the record for the third straight day. The number is 11 times more than the number hospitalized in mid-June.

DeSantis on Tuesday argued that statewide lockdowns have "failed time and time again throughout this pandemic" and "they have not stopped the spread."

"In terms of shutting down, we're not shutting down," DeSantis said during a news conference at Everglades National Park. "We're gonna have schools open. We're protecting every Floridian's job in this state. We're protecting people's small businesses."

While DeSantis admitted that emergency room visits for COVID-like illness (CLI) went up "sharply" in July, he seemed to dismiss the record spike in hospitalizations, instead claiming they're now "plateauing."

"We are watching the CLI. That is plateauing. The hospital admissions have slowed. I don't think we've reached the peak yet. But I think we're gonna settle in hopefully this week or next week," DeSantis said.

For its part, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that DeSantis and others who stand in the way of public health officials need to get out of the way.

“If you aren’t going to help, not going to abide by public health guidance, get out of the way,” Press Secretary Psaki said.

DeSantis also again encouraged people in the state to get vaccinated. While the governor said almost 25,000 fully vaccinated Floridians have tested positive for COVID-19, he said their symptoms have been less severe.

"Yes, there are positive tests among vaccinated. At the same time, the mortality and all that data is very, very clear," DeSantis said. "We think that even amidst a lot of positive tests, you still see much less mortality than we did year-over-year. That's important."