Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half staff for U.S. Capitol police officers

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Credit: ABC 7
President has asked the nation to fly all USA flags at half-staff.
Half-staff Flag
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 16:07:41-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In honor of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on April 2, 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Gov. DeSantis issued the following statement:

"As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff. I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021."

President Biden's directive is available by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin