Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half staff for U.S. Capitol police officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In honor of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on April 2, 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Gov. DeSantis issued the following statement:

"As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff. I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021."

President Biden's directive is available by clicking here.

